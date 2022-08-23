In a statement, the non-profit said the Federal Court’s decision to uphold the 12-year sentence reasserts the principle that no individual is above the law, it might only be the tip of the iceberg to resolve Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s many scandals. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 23 — The Centre to Combat Corruption & Cronyism (C4) today applauded the sentencing of Datuk Seri Najib Razak, calling it a monumental victory for Malaysians and the judiciary.

In a statement, the non-profit said the Federal Court’s decision to uphold the 12-year sentence reasserts the principle that no individual is above the law, it might only be the tip of the iceberg to resolve Najib’s many scandals.

“Questions still remain regarding his alleged involvement in the Scorpene scandal, the murder of Shaariibuugiin Altantuyaa, and most recently, the littoral combat ship (LCS) procurement scandal where more billions of ringgit have gone missing.

“However, today’s Federal Court decision is proof that the arduous tasks of whistleblowing, investigation, due process, and standing up to injustice are not without return,” the group said.

Celebrating the collective effort of the people, C4 said the guilty verdict to jail the former prime minister serves as a testament to the effort of whistleblowers, the media, investigators, civil society organisations, public officials, exposes and members of the public who spoke up.

The group added that Najib’s guilty verdict is a warning to the corrupt and those in the position to abuse their power.

“The fight against corruption and abuse of power continues, but it shall continue in the belief that justice can and will be served.

“Today’s decision also serves as a striking message that those who abuse their power for self-enrichment, manipulate public institutions to conceal wrongdoing, and impoverish the rakyat with their greed can never outrun justice,” they said.

Najib’s sentence marks the first time in the country where a former prime minister is sent to prison.

His last words to his supporters gathered at the rear entrance of the Palace of Justice were: “I’m sorry.”