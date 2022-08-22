Ampang Jaya district police chief ACP Mohamad Farouk Eshak said the two suspects, aged 35 and 40, were arrested at a terrace house in Taman Seri Asahan, Jasin, Melaka, at about 3am today. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 22 — Police arrested two local men suspected of masquerading as immigration officers, robbing and raping an Indonesian woman on Saturday.

Ampang Jaya district police chief ACP Mohamad Farouk Eshak said the two suspects, aged 35 and 40, were arrested at a terrace house in Taman Seri Asahan, Jasin, Melaka, at about 3am today.

He said at about 6.50am on Saturday, the two suspects, claiming to be immigration officers, approached two Indonesian women near a hospital in Pandan Indah in Ampang, Selangor, purportedly wanting to check their passports and permits and then ordered them to get into a Honda City car.

“The two women were taken to the Serdang area and during the journey, the suspects took jewellery and cash belonging to the victims.

“One of the victims was then dropped off in the area, while the other was taken to a hotel in the Balakong area and raped,” he said when contacted.

According to him, as a result of the raid on the house in Jasin, the police seized cash, a necklace, a bracelet and the vehicle used by the suspects during the incident.

He said that further investigation revealed that the 40-year-old suspect had 18 past criminal and drug records, including three wanted records, while the 35-year-old suspect had 13 past criminal and drug records, including one wanted record.

Mohamad Farouk said the two suspects were brought to the Ampang Court today for a remand application, under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code to assist in the investigations. — Bernama