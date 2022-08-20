Chief Justice of Malaysia, Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat is pictured at the Palace of Justice in conjunction with the Opening of the Legal Year 2022 in Putrajaya January 14, 2022. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 20 — The police said today they have arrested a 30-year-old man at 11.15pm yesterday for posting threats against Chief Justice Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat.

The suspect believed to be the owner of facebook account "Apiez Bond" was arrested at a house in Puchong and his phone and sim card believed to be used to upload the threats were confiscated.

"The suspect will be remanded for four days until August 23 2020 for further investigation. He is charged under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1948 for producing discourse deemed seditious and Section 506 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation and Section 233 of the Multimedia and Communications Act for improper use of network facilities to threaten," they said in a statement today.

Yesterday Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani said he had instructed Bukit Aman to to start investigations into all threats towards the Chief Justice following her decision not to allow the lawyers for former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak more time for his final appeal hearing at the Federal Court.

Many had taken to social media asking her to recuse herself from the five panel judge some going as far as making death threats towards her.

Najib had been found guilty of one count of abuse of power, three counts of criminal breach of trust, and three counts of money laundering.