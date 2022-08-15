According to the statement, police managed to arrest the four men to help with investigations and also confiscated some of the weapons used in the incident. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

BALIK PULAU, Aug 15 — Police arrested four men today in connection with an incident where a father and son were beaten up by a group of suspects over debt in Kampung Pondok Upeh here yesterday.

According to a statement on the Facebook page of the Penang South-west District Police Headquarters, the four, aged 18 to 26, were arrested around Balik Pulau in several raids conducted by the district’s Criminal Investigation Division and assisted by the Anti-Vice, Gambling and Secret Societies Division (D7) of the Penang contingent headquarters.

“The incident happened in front of the victims’ house in Kampung Pondok Upeh, where a man had gone to collect a debt before an argument ensued until the suspect slapped the face of the man in his 20s.

“While the victim was trying to call the 999 emergency line, more than 10 men arrived and assaulted him and his father, who is in his 50s, using weapons that included sticks, helmets and iron chairs,” he said today.

According to the statement, police managed to arrest the four men to help with investigations and also confiscated some of the weapons used in the incident.

“The four local men, who are self-employed with no permanent jobs, will be remanded to assist in investigations under Section 148 of the Penal Code,” he said.

The statement added that the man and his son suffered bodily injuries and are receiving treatment at the Balik Pulau Hospital and efforts are underway to track down those involved in the incident. — Bernama