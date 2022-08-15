Johor Baru Utara district deputy police chief Supt Fariz Ammar Abdullah said the local 20-year-old woman was arrested at Lima Kedai Toll Plaza in Gelang Patah at about 6.30am yesterday, following a complaint made by her ex-boyfriend’s sister about the incident an hour and-a-half earlier. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

JOHOR BARU, Aug 15 — Police arrested a woman scorned for issuing threats and crashing into the gate of her ex-boyfriend’s family residence in Taman Perling yesterday morning.

Johor Baru Utara district deputy police chief Supt Fariz Ammar Abdullah said the local 20-year-old woman was arrested at Lima Kedai Toll Plaza in Gelang Patah near here at about 6.30am yesterday, following a complaint made by her ex-boyfriend’s sister about the incident an hour and-a-half earlier.

He said one of the complainant’s family members had allegedly received a threat that the woman in question wanted to burn the family’s business premises including damaging the family’s property.

“Acting on the information, a police team went to the complainant’s family home and found that a Toyota Corolla Altis car driven by the woman had crashed into the automatic gate of the residence until it was dislodged before making her escape.

“However, police followed and managed to arrest the woman. Investigations found that the woman was the former lover of the complainant’s younger brother before they broke up last month,” he said in a statement today.

Commenting further, Fariz Ammar said the woman did not have a past record but a preliminary urine screening showed that she was positive for the banned drug benzo.

“The woman also sent a video showing a person pouring a liquid suspected to be petrol in front of the family’s motorcycle shop before the complainant made a police report.

“In addition, a closed circuit recording showed the woman ramming the automatic gate until she hit a car belonging to the complainant’s father and caused damage of RM15,000,” he said.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 506 and Section 427 of the Penal Code.

“In addition, the woman is also being investigated under Section 15 (1) (a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,” he said, adding that the woman was remanded for four days starting yesterday. — Bernama