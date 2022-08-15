Sentul district police chief ACP Beh Eng Lai said both five-second videos showed a woman hitting a child hard with her hand in an incident believed to have happened in May. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 15 — The police have opened an investigation paper into two videos showing alleged child abuse, which went viral on social media, today.

Sentul district police chief ACP Beh Eng Lai said both five-second videos showed a woman hitting a child hard with her hand in an incident believed to have happened in May.

He said the videos that were uploaded on Facebook also showed the child crying after being hit and was forced to eat something.

“The police received a complaint from a local woman, 33, who stated she was in her house when she viewed a video showing her three-year-old son being hit by his kindergarten teacher in Kepong.

“The complainant confirmed the child in the video was her son,” he said in a statement tonight.

He added that there has yet to be any arrest so far and that the case is being investigated under Section 31(1) of the Child Act 2001.

Beh also advised those who knew of, or suspected that any child was in danger or at risk of being abused and neglected to report it to the police by contacting the Sentul district headquarters operations centre at 03-40482222. — Bernama