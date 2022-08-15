In March, the ‘Syinta Gila’ singer pleaded not guilty to a charge of sexually communicating with a boy who was 14 years and five months old at the time, through his Instagram application at his residence in Bandar Baru Bangi, at 9am on June 9, 2021. — Picture from Facebook/Safiey Ilias

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 15 — The Ampang Sessions Court here today fixed October 27 for the mention of the case involving cosmetics entrepreneur Safiey Ilias, who was charged with sexually communicating with a child and as well as non-physical sexual assault.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nurhashimah Hashim informed Judge Wan Mohd Norisham Wan Yaakob that Safiey Ilias, whose real name is Mohd Safiuddin Ilias, 28, was charged at the Putrajaya Sessions Court in March this year, and that the case had now been transferred to the Ampang Court.

“Today is the first mention of the case in the Ampang Court. I request for the next date to be set for the submission of documents related to the case,” said Nurhashimah at the proceedings of the case which was also attended by lawyer Harjeet Singh Sidhu representing Safiey.

In March, the Syinta Gila singer pleaded not guilty to a charge of sexually communicating with a boy who was 14 years and five months old at the time, through his Instagram application at his residence in Bandar Baru Bangi, at 9am on June 9, 2021.

He also pleaded not guilty to the charge of committing non-physical sexual abuse against the child at the same location, date and time.

The charges were framed under Section 11 (1)(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 which carries a maximum prison sentence of three years, and Section 15 (a)(i) which carries a maximum prison sentence of 10 years, or a fine not exceeding RM20,000, or both. — Bernama