KUCHING, Aug 13 — Sarawak needs more chemical engineers to support the state’s petrochemical industry, said Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg.

He said expertise in the field would be needed for Sarawak especially with two proposed petrochemical investments in Bintulu.

“There are two proposed investments (coming into Sarawak) with each valued at US$6 billion on the separation of gas which is a complicated process.

“Therefore with these investments coming in, we need a lot of chemical engineers in Sarawak,” he said in his speech at the Sarawak Branch Institution of Engineers (IEM) annual dinner here, last night.

Abang Johari also urged IEM to attract youths to pursue studies and careers in chemical engineering.

“Sarawak also has good gas reserves, over 60 per cent of Malaysia’s gas reserves are in Sarawak.

“We must add value to our gas, we can no longer just exporting LNG (liquefied natural gas). A lot can be processed from our gas and for that we need a lot of chemical engineers,” he said.

Meanwhile, Abang Johari said engineers were key players in realising Sarawak’s vision to be a developed economy with high income by 2030.

“What is particularly important is for us to upgrade our infrastructures — our roads, bridges, electricity and water supplies, telecommunications facilities, public transport, ports and airports.

“Without good infrastructure we will not get there by 2030,” he added.

Abang Johari said there were 10,432 professional engineers with practising certificates in Sarawak and another 9,465 professional engineers were on their way to obtaining their professional practising certificates. — Bernama