Umno is applying with the Registrar of Societies to amend its party constitution in order to delay its internal elections. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 12 — Umno's attempt to amend its party constitution on holding internal elections within six months after the 15th general election (GE15) is still pending, the Registrar of Societies (RoS) has reportedly said.

Utusan Malaysia reported RoS director-general Mohd Nawardi Saad saying that even though the constitutional amendment was approved, Umno still needs to inform the relevant department about the matter before December 29.

"The Supreme Council of Umno needs to make a decision whether or not to extend the election period up to six months after the GE. The decision needs to be informed to RoS," he reportedly said.

Umno elections were initially due to be held on June 30, 2021 as the office bearers’ three-year term would have expired by then.

On May 15, delegates at the party’s extraordinary general meeting unanimously passed several resolutions to amend its constitution, including allowing internal elections to be delayed until after the 15th general election.

RoS has since requested that one election be held in the space of one term of the Dewan Rakyat.

Nawardi reportedly said that if Umno has not decided on this, it will have to hold an election before December 29 or the current supreme council would only act as a "caretaker" council.

Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan was also quoted saying that Umno replied to the RoS on Tuesday.

“We held a council meeting last week, so (on Tuesday) we sent to RoS about the Umno supreme council’s decision that agreed to the amendments approved by RoS.

"We are attaching a copy of the amended constitution, it concerns party elections no later than six months after a general election is held," he said.

Last month, Ahmad had conceded his party would have to hold its election this year in the event the RoS does not approve its constitutional amendment to further delay internal polls.

He also claimed the party had a “Plan B” as its backup.