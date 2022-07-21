Whole chicken are seen at Econsave Jalan Pasar Baru, Pekan Semenyih, June 8, 2022. — Picture by Devan Manuel

PUTRAJAYA, July 21 — Putrajaya residents will be able to buy standard chicken at RM8.50 a kilogramme, which is lower than the current ceiling price of RM9.40, beginning August 1 through [email protected] sales fair in all public markets in Putrajaya, said Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim.

He said for this initiative to be successful, a chicken slaughterhouse has been established in Precinct 20.

“We are using an existing warehouse in the area (Precinct 20) as a slaughterhouse,” he told reporters after the pre-launch ceremony of the Royal Floria Putrajaya Flower and Garden Festival 2022 here today.

[email protected] sales fair had been implemented in Kuala Lumpur and Labuan on July 14, offering basic necessities and dried food direct from suppliers to housing areas, whereas in Labuan, the programme was implemented through retailers identified by Labuan Corporation.

Regarding the Royal Floria Putrajaya Flower and Garden Festival 2022, Shahidan said the ministry is targeting 500,000 visitors compared to 150,000 in 2019 to attend the 12th edition of the festival, from August 29 to September 4 at Anjung Floria, Precinct 4 here.

With the theme, Awesome Floria, he said about 400,000 flowers and plants of varying species from the country and abroad will be exhibited during the festival.

He said the organisation of the festival coincided with the planning and development goals of the federal government’s administrative centre as an ‘intelligent garden city’ that combines modern elements and nature adorned with a variety of colourful flora.

“After a two-year absence due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the festival this time has clearly brought back the excitement because this event has its own enthusiasts,” he said.

The annual festival, organised by the Putrajaya Corporation, in collaboration with the Ministry of Federal Territories and Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture was held in conjunction with Putrajaya’s 25th Silver Jubilee and the 65th National Day celebrations. — Bernama