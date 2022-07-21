Agriculture and Food Industries Deputy Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Hamzah speaks to the media after officiating at the 2022 Agriculture Department Innovation Day celebration in Putrajaya July 21, 2022. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, July 21 — The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industries (Mafi) is looking into increasing the self-sufficiency level (SSL) for rice, meat and milk, said Deputy Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Hamzah.

Speaking to reporters after officiating at the 2022 Agriculture Department Innovation Day celebration here today, Ahmad said at the moment the SSL for chicken and eggs was adequate.

“However, this is not so with other sectors such as rice, meat, milk and so forth, they are insufficient so we will focus on them.

“Mafi is now moving in that direction so as to meet the SSL and reduce our dependence on imported goods,” he said when asked on the measures taken by Mafi in implementing national food security programmes.

The Economic Action Council meeting chaired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob on July 19, had urged Mafi to immediately implement national food security programmes.

Meanwhile, Agriculture Department director-general Datuk Zahimi Hassan said the Human Resources Ministry in a meeting yesterday had agreed to give approval to 3,200 foreign workers for the agriculture sector.

“The applicants will need to take follow up actions in accordance with the existing regulations,” he said when asked if the agricultural sector was affected following shortage of foreign labour in the country. — Bernama