Datuk Shahelmy Yahya said that among the measures implemented are the provision of subsidies, and setting the subsidised price of controlled items such as multi-purpose wheat flour, pure palm cooking oil, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KOTA KINABALU, July 19 — The Sabah Community Development and People’s Well-being Ministry has set up a committee to find the best mechanism to address the rising price of goods, the State Assembly was told today.

Its minister, Datuk Shahelmy Yahya, said that besides his ministry, the committee would involve other state ministries, such as Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) and Agriculture and Fisheries.

“A series of committee meetings were held to discuss short and long-term measures. The committee has agreed with the Sabah KPDNHEP’s moves, in line with the current situation, and the Agricultural and Fisheries Ministry will constantly monitor the food supply, to ensure a sufficient supply of eggs and chicken.

He was replying to an oral question from Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal (Warisan-Senallang) on the measures taken by the state government to tackle the rising price of essential goods which burdens the people.

Shahelmey said that among the measures implemented are the provision of subsidies, and setting the subsidised price of controlled items such as multi-purpose wheat flour, pure palm cooking oil, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).

“In addition, the setting of ceiling prices for items listed as non-subsidised controlled price goods at all times is also implemented, as well as determining the maximum price of chicken and chicken eggs to be continued until Aug 31.

“For long-term mechanisms, Sabah KPDNHEP will continuously conduct detailed inspections and monitoring of all business premises in urban and rural areas to curb the increase the price of goods,” he said.

He added that these measures would be implemented throughout the state to address the rising price of goods, under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011. — Bernama