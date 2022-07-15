Johor police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat said the deceased, who was found with stab wounds and bandages on his legs, was believed to have died after sustaining severe beatings. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, July 15 — Police are investigating if the murder of a 44-year-old man was linked to illicit drugs after investigators found syabu and drug paraphernalia at the crime scene in Flat Nipah, Taman Daya here earlier today.

Johor police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat said the deceased, who was found with stab wounds and bandages on his legs, was believed to have died after sustaining severe beatings.

He said investigators found syabu and drug related equipment in the house.

“At the victim’s house, investigators found traces of drugs believed to be syabu, including equipment used for drug addiction activities,” said Kamarul Zaman at a press conference in Yong Peng near Batu Pahat today.

He was asked on the murder of Lee Ming How who was believed to have been beaten to death by his wife.

Kamarul Zaman added that due to the beatings and stab wounds on the victim’s body, police arrested the victim’s 35-year-old wife.

He said the victim’s wife was arrested while walking around the vicinity of their family house.

“Investigations are still underway to determine the main motive for the murder as well as the couple’s occupation.“

Earlier police had said that the man was believed to be a victim of domestic violence.

Johor Baru South police chief Assistant Commissioner Raub Selamat said the victim lives with his wife and children.

He said initial investigations found that the victim was believed to have been beaten by his wife, which led to his death.

Raub added that police had also applied for a remand order on the suspect.

“The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder,” he said.