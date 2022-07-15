Johor Police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat said the girl's mother has been detained for investigation due to inconsistencies between her statements and testimony from witnesses. — Bernama pic

BATU PAHAT, July 15 — An 11-year-old girl has been found dead at a house in Taman Bukit Tropika in Yong Peng near here with wounds on her forehead and bruises on her neck suspected to be from physical abuse.

Johor police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat said in the victim's body was found at 4.55pm yesterday.

"Preliminary investigations found no traces of other injuries on the victim’s body.

"Witness statements have been taken to learn what had transpired and the cause of the victim’s death,” he told reporters at the scene here today.

Kamarul Zaman said the victim's body has been taken to Sultanah Nora Ismail Hospital here for a post-mortem examination and to determine the cause of death.

He said the girl's 34-year-old mother has been detained for investigation due to inconsistencies between her statements and testimony from witnesses.

He added that a magistrate approved the police application to remand the mother for seven days until July 21 to assist in investigations.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder which carries the mandatory death sentence upon conviction.