JOHOR BARU, July 15 — A 44-year-old man believed to be a victim of domestic violence was found dead at his family home in Flat Nipah near Taman Daya here today.

The victim, identified as Lee Ming How, was believed to have been beaten to death by his wife and was found lying motionless face down at 7.50am.

Johor Bahru South police chief Assistant Commissioner Raub Selamat said the victim lives with his wife and children.

He said initial investigations found that the victim was believed to have been beaten by his 35-year-old wife, which led to his death.

"The victim's son, who was in the house, was the main witness of the incident.

"Investigators are still investigating the motive of the incident, including the weapon used by the suspect,” said Raub.Earlier, the victim's wife was detained to assist the police in their investigation.

Raub added that police had also applied for a remand order on the suspect.

"The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder,” he said.