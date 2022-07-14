IPOH, July 14 — A senior citizen was charged at the Magistrates’ Court here today with murdering his brother and sister-in-law last week.

Ng Chun Ming, 61, was alleged to have killed his brother Ng Chun Hon, 64, and sister-in-law Ooi Tin Lu, 59, in the couple’s house at Laluan Bercham Utara 26, Taman Bercham Aman, between 6.45pm on July 6 and 8.20am the following day.

The charge, under Section 302 of the Penal Code, carries the death penalty upon conviction.

No plea was recorded as a murder case is under the High Court’s jurisdiction.

Magistrate Jesseca Daimis set September 14 for remention, pending chemical and forensic reports.

Deputy public prosecutor Nor Syahirah Azahar prosecuted.

It was reported that the couple was found in a pool of blood, believed to have been bludgeoned to death with a blunt object, in their living room on July 7.

The suspect was arrested in Genting Highlands, Pahang, at 7.45pm the same day. — Bernama