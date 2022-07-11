Traffic starting to build up on the North South expressway near the Ipoh Selatan toll as people make their way back to the city after the Hari Raya Aidiladha holidays in Perak July 11, 2022. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, July 11 — Traffic flow on several highways and main roads leading into Kuala Lumpur was reported to be slow-moving this evening as people returned to the city from their hometowns after the Hari Raya Aidiladha weekend.

A survey on the Malaysian Highway Authority’s (LLM) Twitter as of 4.45pm today found high-volume and slow-moving traffic of 25 kilometres (km) at the intersection of Karak to Lentang and 8.8km from Batu 12 to the Gombak toll plaza Plaza.

Apart from this, traffic was also reported to be slow-moving at Pedas Linggi to the intersection to Port Dickson; Simpang Ampat to Pedas Linggi; Ayer Keroh Bridge Restaurant to Simpang Ampat; as well as Pagoh to Bukit Gambir rest and service area (R&R).

Traffic was also reported to be slow for 1.8km before the Menora tunnel southbound, Permatang Pauh to Perai and Kuala Kangsar to the Sungai Perak R&R.

LLM has advised road users especially in the east to follow the North-South Highway Travel Time Schedule, whether travelling out or back to the Klang Valley in conjunction with this holiday.

The public can obtain the latest traffic updates via the toll-free Plusline line 1-800-88-0000 and the Twitter page at www.twitter.com/plustrafik or the LLM line at 1-800-88-7752 as well as the Twitter page at www.twitter. com/LLMinfotrafik. — Bernama