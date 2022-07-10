The flow of traffic is see at the North-South Expressway (PLUS) in Kuala Lumpur July 10, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 — Toll plazas and uphill stretches are the most frequently congested areas along the highway during the Aidiladha holiday period this time, says Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) secretary Datuk Noorsiah Mohd Saaduddin.

She said this was found during the ‘Op Lancar’ operation by the PDRM’s Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT).

“JSPT started Op Lancar on July 8 and it will end tomorrow (July 11).

“Tomorrow, road users across the country are expected to return to the capital after the holiday in conjunction with this festival,” she said in a statement tonight.

Meanwhile, Noorsiah advised road users to get the latest traffic information and proposed movement timings by the highway concessionaires before embarking on their journey.

“Obey the traffic rules for the safety of yourself, your family, and other road users on the highway,” she added. — Bernama