The Malaysian Highway Authority earlier reported traffic was still smooth in both directions on highways in the north, south and eastern sectors, including locations around toll plazas. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, July 11 — Traffic flow on all major highways is reported to be smooth this morning as many begin to return to their homes after spending the Hari Raya Aidiladha holidays in their hometowns.

The Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) on its official Twitter reported, as at 10.30am, traffic was still smooth in both directions on highways in the north, south and eastern sectors, including locations around toll plazas.

In addition, traffic was also reported to be smooth in both directions on the Johor Causeway and the Malaysia-Singapore Second Link (Linkedua).

An accident was reported on the North-South Expressway (PLUS) northbound, at KM52.7 from Sedenak to Simpang Renggam, but no lanes were blocked and vehicles were moving smoothly.

Another accident was also reported on the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Highway westbound, at KM34 from Genting Sempah to Gombak, blocking the fast lane, but the traffic flow was still smooth at the location.

LLM advised road users travelling into or out of the Klang Valley in conjunction with the festive holidays to follow the travel time schedules for the North-South Expressway.

The public can get the latest traffic information from the Plusline toll-free line 1-800-88-0000 and Twitter page at www.twitter.com/plustrafik or LLM line 1-800-88-7752 and Twitter account at www.twitter.com/LLMinfotrafik — Bernama