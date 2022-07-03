Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah speaks to reporters in Kuching in this file picture taken on July 24, 2020. — Picture courtesy of Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas)

LIMBANG, July 3 — Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah today said that he is appalled that the RM187 million Limbang bridge and the RM6.4 million Limbang museum building have not been completed according to stipulated schedules.

He ordered the state Public Works Department (PWD) to monitor and ensure that these two projects are completed on time following the approval of a new deadline.

“The PWD should engage with both contractors to find out how they can improve on their capacity and performances,” Uggah, who is also the Infrastructure and Port Development Minister, said after a site inspection of the two projects.

"In other words, PWD must find out what are the problems that the contractors face and try to sort them out,” he said.

Uggah said it is critical that the work plans are devised to meet the completion schedules.

Works on the Limbang bridge started in October, 2017 and it was supposed to be completed in February this year.

The new completion schedule is April next year.

A new contractor is undertaking the construction of the museum building which is expected to be ready by this month.

Uggah also advised all contractors undertaking state government projects that in the post-Covid-19 situation, are able to get the required supplies of construction materials.

He said there would be heavy demands for contractors when various activities in the construction sector resume operations.

Uggah was joined on the trip by Deputy Federal Rural Development Minister Datuk Hasbi Habibollah, Batu Danau State Assemblyman Paulus Gumbang, Infrastructure and Port Development Ministry’s Permanent Secretary Chiew Chee Yau and state JKR director Richard Tajan.