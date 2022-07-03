Deputy premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan is seen in this file picture taken on May 8, 2020. — Picture courtesy of the Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas)

KUCHING, July 3 — The Malaysian Institute of Integrity (lIM), in collaboration with the Sarawak government, has implemented the Community Integrity Building (CIB) programme as one of the instruments to create a culture of high integrity and anti-corruption governance.

IIM said that CIB will be able to make a positive impact on the local community, especially in strengthening the efficiency of public service delivery, as well as providing a more inclusive monitoring system in terms of integrity and governance in the community.

The programme was launched by Deputy Premier, Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, in Lawas. Also present were Deputy Transport Minister, Datuk Henry Sum Agong, Deputy Minister in the Sarawak Premier Department (Integrity and Ombudsman), Datuk Dr Juanda Jaya, and IIM chief executive officer, Datuk Wan Suraya Wan Mohd Radzi.

“Among the instruments and systems that have been adopted by several agencies in Sarawak are the Anti-Bribery Management System (ABMS), Corruption Risk Management (CRM), Organisation Anti-Corruption Plan (OACP), Ethics and Integrity (E&I) programme and the latest is CIB,” IIM said in a statement today.

This pilot programme was developed by IIM, together with the State Integrity and Ombudsman Unit (UNION) of the Sarawak Premier’s Department, as a holistic approach based on the local context.

Through this programme, appropriate solution methods are identified to enhance the culture and practice of integrity in the delivery of infrastructure and public services, especially local authorities (PBT), service providers and local communities.

The programme will be adopted by the local authorities (PBT) namely, Kuching North City Hall, Sibu Municipal Council, Limbang District Council and Matu-Daro District Council.

“This programme is a continuation of the successful implementation of CIB 1.0 in 2016 in several states, involving local authorities such as the Subang Jaya Municipal Council, Melaka Historic City Council and Hulu Terengganu District Council,” read the statement. — Bernama