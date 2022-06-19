MCMC said the agency was taking an aggressive approach to ensure service providers provide quality customer service. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 19 — The Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) will take regulatory action against internet service providers should they fail to provide quality internet services.

MCMC chief regulatory officer said this was an aggressive approach to ensure service providers provide quality customer service.

“At the same time, consumers will be able to enjoy the ‘quality of experience’ that was promised by the 4G service,” said Zulkarnain when appearing on the Buletin Bernama programme produced by Bernama TV today.

He said suppliers who were found to have failed to fulfill what was promised in the service are liable to a fine not exceeding RM300,000 or jail of up to three years or both, as provided under the Communication and Multimedia Act 1998.

He said the Commission had earlier received instructions from the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia (K-KOMM) to conduct network service audit in all areas of each state.

“So far we have conducted audits or inspections, where we check in terms of coverage and internet speed. At the same time, we have issued reminders to them (internet service providers) to take action to improve the service,” he said.

K-KOMM had earlier instructed MCMC to implement nationwide mapping, to measure the actual level of internet speed and compare the reports of telecommunications companies. — Bernama