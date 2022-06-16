MCMC in a statement today said an investigation had been carried out on the founders of beauty products and famous celebrities around Kuala Lumpur and Penang yesterday, after it received complaints from the public on indecent content. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, June 16 — The Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) in collaboration with police is conducting an investigation into three individuals who uploaded indecent and obscene content on their Instagram and TikTok accounts recently.

MCMC in a statement today said an investigation had been carried out on the founders of beauty products and famous celebrities around Kuala Lumpur and Penang yesterday, after it received complaints from the public on indecent content.

“Further investigation into this case is still underway under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 which provides for a maximum fine of RM50,000 or imprisonment not exceeding one year or both and can also be fined a further RM1,000 for each day the offence continues after conviction.

“MCMC takes seriously the action of several founders of beauty products and well-known celebrities who have uploaded content that could be deemed indecent and obscene on their Instagram and Tik Tok applications,” according to the statement.

MCMC advises the public especially celebrity influencers in the community to set a good example and be sensitive not to upload content that violates the law.

Recently, a video uploaded by some beauty products and celebrities received outrage from netizens. — Bernama