Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution speaks during a press conference after a debate with Rafizi Ramli in Shah Alam May 11,2022. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, May 29 — PKR Datuk Saifuddin Nasution Ismail has conceded defeat in the race for the party’s deputy president post and congratulated his counterpart former Pandan MP Rafizi Ramli for his win.

Besides the race for the party’s number two spot, Free Malaysia Today reported that Saifuddin also congratulated other potential winners such as Setiawangsa MP Nik Azmi Nik Ahmad and Tanjung Malim MP Chang Lih Kang, who contested in the party’s four vice-presidential spots.

“Even though the results are not yet official, I would like to convey my congratulations to Rafizi, Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad, Chang Lih Kang and other winners,” he was quoted as saying.

Nik Azmi, Chang and Negri Sembilan PKR leader Aminuddin Harun are seen as being aligned to Rafizi.

He also demanded respect from party members over the decision that they have reached through the democratic process over the course of this weekend.

He said that with the decisions made, the split within the party will cease to exist and the focus will now be on ensuring the party’s congress proceeds smoothly.

“When the process is completed, PKR president Anwar Ibrahim will have a complete leadership line-up. The next task is for the new leadership to prepare for the 15th general election,” he added.

The PKR polls have ended today and the official result will be announced in late June but the results can be viewed on the party’s website.

All the party’s division results have been decided except for Sarawak as of 8.30pm.