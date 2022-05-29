Pertubuhan Daya Masyarakat president Tian Chua speaking during the launching of the NGO in Dewan Sivik MPPJ in this file picture taken on July 25, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, May 29 — Former PKR vice president Tian Chua has lost to Batu Member of Parliament (MP) P. Prabakaran in the fight for the Batu division chief position in the party’s 2022 polls.

The unofficial results updated via the Keadilan Elections 2022 website saw Prabakaran, who made his debut in the party polls, obtained 517 votes while Tian Chua managed to get 306 votes.

Tian Chua had previously announced that he would not defend his vice presidency and wanted to contest the party’s division chief post.

Meanwhile, celebrity Datuk Afdlin Shauki Aksan lost to the Setiawangsa division chief incumbent, who is also the Setiawangsa MP, Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad for the post.

Afdlin, who garnered 372 votes compared to Nik Nazmi’s 482 votes, received the same fate as his peers Hans Isaac and Altimet who also failed in their attempt to win the Ampang division chief post.

PKR elections 2022 ended yesterday after a re-voting process was carried out at 12 divisions in Kelantan, Terengganu, Kedah, Selangor and Sabah.

The official results will be announced at the Parti Keadilan Rakyat Congress scheduled to take place on June 25 and 26. — Bernama