PKR's Rafizi Ramli speaks during press conference after a debate with PKR vice president Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution in Shah Alam May 11, 2022. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, May 29 — Rafizi Ramli appears set to become PKR’s new deputy president according to unofficial results of the party polls that showed him currently leading Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution by over 10,000 votes.

As of 5.35pm, the former PKR vice president has garnered 52,133 votes against Saifuddin’s 40,657 votes based on ballots counted in seven states — Selangor, Sabah, Kedah, Negri Sembilan, Melaka, Johor and Kelantan.

In Selangor, Rafizi reportedly bagged 25,449 votes to Saifuddin’s 22,101 votes, a significant lead considering Saifuddin is seen as a favourite to win the bellwether state where PKR heads the state administration.

Saifuddin, a former minister and the party’s secretary-general, had aligned with Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

Rafizi had campaigned on a reform platform that rejects any attempts to form alliances with political parties that differ ideologically, a message that observers said is mainly aimed at quelling factions in PKR that favour “backdoor negotiations” to win elections.

President Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is rumoured to be among those that prefers such a strategy. He has repeatedly dismissed it as speculation.

A win for Rafizi would suggest a major shift in thinking among PKR grassroots that once endorsed the idea for a broader coalition to include former rivals, observers have said.

To date, the unofficial tally suggests Rafizi has won in the other five states. In Negri Sembilan, Rafizi edged Saifuddin by 5,522 votes to 2,559 votes. In Melaka, Rafizi garnered 2,427 votes to Saifuddin’s 1,464 votes. In Johor, Rafizi received 3,967 votes to Saifuddin’s 1,117 votes.

Rafizi is also leading in Kelantan and Kedah with 3,107 and 4,847 votes against Saifuddin’s 2,107 votes and 2,724 votes in the respective states.

The official tally is expected to be announced later tonight.