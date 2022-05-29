Datuk Hans Isaac speaks during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur in this file picture taken on December 12, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, May 29 — Actor Datuk Hans Isaac and rapper Syed Ahmad Abdul Rahman Alhadad, also known as Altimet, failed to grab the Ampang division chief post in the PKR party polls.

Online news portal MalaysiaKini said that Hans garnered 609 votes while Altimet managed to get 589 votes, losing to Daing Muhammad Reduan Bachok, who got 942 votes to bag the party’s Ampang top position.

Meanwhile in Gombak, Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amiruddin Shaari garnered 1,858 votes in a landslide victory against Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak, who is also PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s former political secretary, who only managed to get 1,215 votes.

Both Gombak and Ampang division chief positions were made available after both predecessors Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin and Datuk Seri Azmin Ali alongside nine other PKR MPs have defected from the party which caused the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government to fall in February 2020.

The highly anticipated battle for PKR deputy president saw former Pandan MP Rafizi Ramli leading with 24,792 votes ahead of party’s secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, who currently has 20,538 votes.

However, Rafizi’s majority of 4,254 did not include Bangi votes. Meanwhile, in the race for PKR youth chief position, Fahmi Zainol is currently trailing behind activist turned politician Adam Adli with the latter garnering 6,086 compared to Fahmi’s 4,629.

The report also mentioned that Dewan Negara Senator Fadhlina Sidek managed to get ahead for the party’s women chief post after garnering 10,155 votes compared to her rival Rodziah Ismail, who currently has 9,155 votes.

It also reported that the top four places for vice presidential race in Selangor voting went to Amiruddin, Farhash, Hang Tuah Jaya MP Shamsul Iskandar Md Akin and MA Tinagaran.

Yesterday, it was reported that PKR polls will have its results by today after a few divisions had to go into re-voting after some technical issues.