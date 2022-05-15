Umno amends party constitution to delay internal polls until after general elections

Delegates attend the Umno extraordinary general meeting (EGM)at the World Trade Centre in Kuala Lumpur May 15, 2022. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, May 15 — Umno has approved amendments to the party constitution to allow internal polls to be delayed until six months after a general election in years these coincide, during the extraordinary general meeting today.

Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Khaled Nordin, who tabled the amendments, said among the changes were to clause 10.16 that already allowed the party leadership to delay scheduled its elections by up to 18 months, this time to further delay the polls by up to six months after a general election.

“Therefore, apart from the postponement period of 18 months allowed previously, the supreme council working committee after this also has the right to postpone the party election to a period not exceeding six months after a GE is held, depending on which one is later,” he told the Umno delegates today.

Khaled also explained the significance of the amendment.

“Let’s say, according to a three-year cycle, the next party election is supposed to be held in June 2022.

“Pursuant to the new Clause 10.16.1, the current party election can be postponed at any time for a period not exceeding 18 months from the due date OR up to 6 months from the GE.

Khaled also said the amendment to Clause 10.16 automatically extended to Clauses 15.3 and 18.2 of the party constitution that related to its wings and divisional elections.