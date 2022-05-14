At Asean-US Summit, PM Ismail calls for unimpeded global supply chains

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob during a discussion on Clean Energy Transformation and Sustainable Infrastructure during Asean-US Summit at the State Department in Washington May 14, 2022. — Bernama pic

WASHINGTON, May 14 — Asean and United States should create a conducive ecosystem to ensure unimpeded global supply chains, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob told Asean-US Special Summit here Friday (Saturday in Malaysia).

He said the move was important in addressing health security and pandemic recovery issues.

The Prime Minister said they should also collaborate in vaccine development through joint research programmes, networking and linkages in vaccine-related fields.

In fact, the 10-member grouping and the US could strengthen cooperation in the detection, surveillance and response against infectious diseases and emerging health threats, he told US Vice President Kamala Harris and Asean leaders during a working lunch hosted by Harris in conjunction with the two-day summit held at the US State Department.

At the same time, he said Asean and the US also need to enhance sustainability in trade and investment, human capital development in digitalisation, economic resilience and integration in the region.

“Asean and US should harness the potential of digitalisation and the fourth industrial revolution,” he said.

On maritime cooperation, Ismail Sabri said Malaysia believed Asean and US should do more to enhance cooperation in capacity building, as well as in exchanging and sharing of intelligence and information.

The initiatives could prevent, combat or counter criminal activities at sea, such as piracy, armed robbery at sea, smuggling and hijacking, he added. — Bernama