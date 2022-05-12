Four flood relief centres closed in Sabah, says state disaster management committee

Four relief centres (PPS) have been closed in two districts hit by floods in Tenom and Beaufort in Sabah. — Picture via Twitter/Bernama

KOTA KINABALU, May 12 — Four relief centres (PPS) have been closed in two districts hit by floods in Tenom and Beaufort, leaving only 13 PPS still in operation this afternoon, according to the Sabah State Disaster Management Committee.

In a statement, it said the number of flood victims had dropped to 1,435 people from 554 families this afternoon, compared to 1,958 victims from 733 families this morning.

All the closed PPS were in Tenom district, namely Dewan Kebudayaan Mandalom Lama, Rumah Kebudayaan Makakagas, Rumah Kebudayaan Ponontomon and Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Mandalom.

Eleven PPS are still open in Tenom, including at Dewan Mini Jinuim Jimin housing 139 victims, Dewan Labut 2 (134 victims), Dewan Masyarakat Sri Antenom (103), Rumah Kebudayaan Batu-Batu (123) and Rumah Kebudayaan Pantagon Saga (47).

The others are Rumah Kebudayaan Maugus with 231 victims, Rumah Kebudayaan Angalor (91), Dewan Kampung Kalang Kanar (24), Rumah Kebudayaan Kalasasan (77), Dewan Terbuka Kampung Saga (22) and Rumah Kebudayaan Belumbung Kemabong (92).

The statement said the PPS still operating in Beaufort are Dewan Selagon with 218 victims and Dewan DSP DUN Banir with 132 victims.

Meanwhile, Beaufort district officer Mohd Nazri Ajun, when contacted by reporters, said the authorities had made early preparations for the floods, including logistics for the evacuation of victims.

“The floods were caused by continuous heavy rain and rivers overflowing their banks. All operations including extension of aid and evacuation of victims were going smoothly,” he said.

A total of 22 villages in Tenom and 56 villages in Beaufort were flooded after continuous heavy rain in the past three days.

The Sabah Public Works Department, in a statement, said KM4.3 Jalan Sayap in Kota Belud had been closed after a bridge was damaged following heavy rain, and Jalan Tomis Tiang Lokos in Tuaran was impassable due to flash floods.

There is no alternative road for KM4.3 Jalan Sayap and road users are advised to follow instructions and safety signboards to avoid any untoward incidents.

People who could not pass through Jalan Tomis Tiang Lokos could use Jalan Pukak-Lokub-Pahu as an alternative route, it added. — Bernama