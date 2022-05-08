JPJ: 5,364 vehicles inspected, 866 summonses issued under Hari Raya Ops in Sarawak

Road Transport Department personnel are seen at a roadblock at the Juru Toll Plaza in Simpang Ampat December 18, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUCHING, May 8 — The Sarawak Road Transport Department (RTD) inspected a total of 5,364 vehicles and issued 866 summonses (P22 Notices) during Ops Hari Raya Aidilfitri 2022 (Ops HRA 2022), which began on April 29 and ended today.

RTD senior enforcement director Datuk Lokman Jamaan said among the actions taken during Ops HRA 2022 in the state included patrols along major state roads, special motorcycle operations, checks at depots and bus terminals and various other activities.

He said there were five main traffic offences subject to stern action during the operation in Sarawak, namely overtaking at double lines, queue jumping, driving on the emergency lane, beating the red light and using handphones while driving.

“Using handphones while driving will not be compounded anymore, instead they will be taken straight to court,” he said at a press conference on the Sarawak-level HRA 2022 Ops Report at the Kuching Sentral Bus Terminal here today.

In addition, during the Ops HRA 2022 which ended today, Lokman said they have, so far, inspected 116 buses at six depots and six bus terminals in the state.

Two buses were issued with inspection notices and were not allowed to be used after both vehicles failed to follow the set specifications.

Lokman said the Sarawak RTD had also detained 18 vehicles and heavy machinery that were not supposed to be on the road during the festive season. — Bernama