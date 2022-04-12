Wisma Putra’s e-Konsular system returns to normalcy after glitch

It was earlier reported in a local newspaper that there was a technical glitch in the e-Konsular system of the ministry, leading to a long delay in the issuance of the CGC. — AFP pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PUTRAJAYA, April 12 — Wisma Putra’s e-Konsular system, which receives and processes applications for the Certificate of Good Conduct (CGC), has returned to normalcy after experiencing a technical glitch.

The Foreign Ministry in a statement today said applicants should expect to be issued with their certificates within the prescribed period.

“The delay was initially due to technical issues in the hardware of the Royal Malaysia Police’s (PDRM) data system,” the statement read.

It was earlier reported in a local newspaper that there was a technical glitch in the e-Konsular system of the ministry, leading to a long delay in the issuance of the CGC.

In response to this incident, Wisma Putra said immediate action has been taken and a solution was agreed upon by the ministry and PDRM.

The step taken was extremely important to ensure that the delivery of the required services to the public is not affected.

“As such, the CGC application process is now running as usual and the waiting period for the approval shall not be more than one to two months, as stated on the e-Konsular system and the Ministry’s website,” the statement said.

The Ministry also advised all applicants to fulfil the requirements and conditions stated on the e-Konsular system for their CGC applications to be issued accordingly. — Bernama