Man nabbed for possession of over 4kg of heroin in Teluk Intan

Perak police chief Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid displays drugs seized during a recent bust at the Perak police headquarters in Ipoh April 8, 2022. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, April 8 — Perak police arrested a 39-year-old man in Teluk Intan for possessing 4,520.09 grammes of heroin on April 6.

Perak police chief Commissioner of Police (CP) Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said that the drugs seized was worth RM158,203.15.

“We arrested the suspect at an oil palm plantation area along the Jalan Teluk Intan-Bidor at around 7pm on Tuesday.

“Upon checking, we found that the man had in his possession 10 packets of heroin,” he told a press conference at the Perak police headquarters here.

Mior said that the drugs seized can be supplied to 10,000 drug addicts.

Mior also said the suspect also tested positive for morphine and has a record for drug-related offence.

He said the suspect has been remanded for six days until April 12 for further investigation.

“We believe this could be a syndicate and we are searching for other members who are involved in this case,” he said.

He also added that police seized a motorcycle worth RM2,000 belonging to the suspect.

The case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drug Act 1952, which carries the mandatory hang to death punishment, if convicted.