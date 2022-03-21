Perak Sultan: Party leaders must ensure elections do not threaten Malaysia’s stability

Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah delivers a speech in Kuala Lumpur, March 21, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 21 — The leadership of political parties is responsible for ensuring that elections in the country do not become a battlefield that can threaten the country’s stability and affect the harmony of the people, says the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah.

Sultan Nazrin said sensational issues that ignite racial disharmony and religious sentiments, raised during campaigns to gain votes, would complicate efforts to create unity and divide the people as well as strain the relationship among people from various backgrounds, adding that this would nullify efforts to build a stable, peaceful and prosperous nation.

“A stable, peaceful and prosperous nation is of greater value and should never be dissolved by adopting a political approach that severs relationship and friendship, and in the end, nobody wins,” he said when launching a book on elections titled Pilihan Raya Demokrasi Malaysia: Tanding, Pilih, Menang, Tadbir (Malaysian Democratic Election: Contest, Choose, Win, Govern) here today.

The Perak ruler said choosing a government through an election is a serious matter as the fate of the people and country depends on those who are given the mandate to form a government, therefore voting must be based on rational thinking based on facts not on sentiments and emotions.

He added that a free and fair election allows the people, parties, candidates and the media to enjoy their basic human rights involving freedom of speech, freedom of association, freedom of movement and assembly, in addition to freedom from intimidation, pressure and violence as well as the right to have access to information and media facilities.

The ruler said free and fair elections would not only increase people’s confidence and participation but it is also an international standard on the level of observance of human rights for each of its citizens.

“The way an election is conducted also reflects the level of thinking, intellect, maturity, respect to the constitution and the rule of law as well as the level of integrity, sincerity and the practice of transparency in the administration of a country,” said Sultan Nazrin.

Sultan Nazrin said the Election Commission (EC) was like a referee handling competitions among candidates and political parties during an election, adding that it must remain neutral.

“To ensure the sovereignty and honour of the government remain intact, as the body appointed by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong EC must uphold its pledge of loyalty by managing elections in a credible, free and fair and impartial manner and practising undisputed equality and transparency,” he added.

On the lowering of the voting age to 18, Sultan Nazrin said the move should be interpreted as an opportunity that gives greater power to young people to choose leaders and shape the government.

He said young people should be guided to have a level of political literacy that can understand the meaning and practice of a healthy democracy, the government system, the administrative system, the government formation process and the elements that leaders should have.

According to him, more than seven million young individuals will be registered automatically as new voters in the 15th General Election (GE15), a 50 per cent increase from the number of registered voters in GE14, following the move to lower the voting age.

Speaking about the book, Sultan Nazrin said it recorded various aspects of elections, including history, legislation, process, reviews, opinions and recommendations, adding that the book was published so that the people would be more knowledgeable and better understand their role as voters.

Published by University Malaya, the 760-page book was written by former EC chairman Tan Sri Ab Rashid Ab Rahman with a member of the special committee on the improvement of the election system and law, G Manimaran, who is a former newspaper journalist. — Bernama