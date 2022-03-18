N. Sembilan JPJ targets to collect more than RM1.3m in bids for ‘NDU’ number plates

Negri Sembilan Road Transport Department (RTD) director Hanif Yusabra Yusuf is seen in this file picture. — Picture via Twitter/Bernama

SEREMBAN, March 18 — The Road Transport Department (RTD) of Negri Sembilan is targeting to collect more than RM1.3 million in bids for NDU vehicle registration number series when it is open for five days from Sunday (March 20).

Its director, Hanif Yusabra Yusuf said it involves the number plate for NDU 999, NDU 333, NDU 8, NDU 88 and NDU 8055 with bid prices according to the categories, such as prime value numbers starting from RM20,000, attractive numbers (RM3,000), popular numbers (RM800) and current numbers (RM300).

Bids can be made via the portal https://.jpjebid.jpj.gov.my atau melalui aplikasi mudah alih JPJeBid from 12 midnight Sunday until 10pm on March 24 while the results of the bids would be announced on March 25.

“It is open to all Malaysians and permanent residents aged 18 and above as well as the registered business or companies,” he told reporters after launching the NDU registration number series here today.

He said the bid payment method in JPJeBid is only through local credit cards and debit cards and there are no restriction on bidding with each individual only eligible to win three numbers while for business or company, it should not exceed five numbers.

Hanif Yusabra said members of the public or companies who have no record in Mysikap system such as vehicle record, licence and summons, they are required to register earlier at any state RTD or RTD branches except at Urban Transformation Centre.

Meanwhile, he said since the JPJeBid system was introduced in April 2019, Negri Sembilan RTD had collected more than RM6.8 million through registration number series NDN to NDT, with NDT 1 recording the highest bid at RM140,100.

He said the JPJeBid implementation is a strategic move by RTD to benefit the people in the long run apart from improving the efficiency of vehicle registration number management via online transaction. — Bernama