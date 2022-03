Tan Sri Idrus Harun has been reappointed as the attorney general (AG) and would be serving one year under the latest appointment. ― Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, March 8 — The Malaysian government today announced that Tan Sri Idrus Harun has been reappointed as the attorney general (AG), and that he would be serving one year under the latest appointment.

Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali made the announcement today.

