Malaysian Bar chief urges PM not to delay announcement on AG as clock ticks to Idrus Harun’s last day today

Attorney General Tan Sri Idrus Harun’s two-year contract expires today. ― File picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, March 6 — Malaysian Bar president AG Kalidas is wondering why the government hasn’t made an announcement on the Attorney General (AG) when the current one’s two-year contract expires today.

Speaking to Free Malaysia Today (FMT), Kalidas said the AG’s role was an important one and was puzzled as to the lack of action from Putrajaya.

“It would be prudent if the prime minister does not wait until the eleventh hour to advise the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and announce the appointment in the event of vacancy or the extension of the current appointment,” he told the news portal.

The incumbent is Tan Sri Idrus Harun who was a former Federal Court judge before he was appointed as AG replacing Tan Sri Tommy Thomas in 2020.

The Prime Minister’s Office announced Idrus’ appointment exactly two years ago to the day.

The 67-year-old Idrus is also the older brother of Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Azhar Azizan Harun.

Another news portal The Vibes had cited anonymous sources claiming the government planned to renew Idrus’ contract for one more year, de facto Law Minister Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar did not confirm or deny the matter when contacted.

“I cannot confirm anything on this matter. Even if I’m involved in this matter, it is not up to me to make the announcement because the prime minister will be the one doing so.

“At the end of the day, it is the prime minister who makes the call and then advises the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, as accorded under the constitution,” Wan Junaidi was quoted as saying by The Vibes.