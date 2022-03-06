Zahid: Don’t discuss internal party issues in Dewan Rakyat

Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (Umno-Bagan Datuk) debating the 12th Malaysia Plan in the Dewan Rakyat, October 4, 2021. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

MUAR, March 6 — Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today stressed that the party’s internal issues should not be turned into subjects of debate on the motion of thanks for the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s address in the Dewan Rakyat.

According to him, the best stage to discuss issues within Umno is at the party’s Supreme Council meeting.

“Even though I respect the personal opinions, the party’s stand must be respected. The party has not made a stand, and of course, this stand will be discussed during a suitable time,” he told reporters at the Parit Keroma District polling centre under the Maharani state constituency today.

Ahmad Zahid was commenting on a speech by Pasir Salak MP Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman in the Dewan Rakyat recently which was said to have criticised Umno Deputy President Datuk Seri Mohamad Hassan for urging the 15th General Election (GE15) to be held sooner.

Zahid said although MPs had immunity to speak on various issues in the Dewan Rakyat, internal party issues should be discussed at the appropriate forum.

Meanwhile, Zahid who is also Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman expressed confidence in the coalition’s ability to win enough seats in Johor state polls to form the new state government.

He also hoped that Johor voters would not be easily influenced by the ‘repeated attacks’ against BN and its candidates who were contesting in the polls.

“We know that repeated attacks are being directed, not only on our products, namely BN candidates, but national issues are being played up to discredit us. We have expected it. However, we are confident in the wisdom of the voters in Johor,” he said.

The Election Commission has set March 12 as the polling date. — Bernama