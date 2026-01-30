PUTRAJAYA, Jan 30 — The government is taking firm action against foreign nationals who abuse social visit passes to work illegally in Malaysia, Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said today.

Speaking at a press conference, Fahmi said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had directed that decisive action be taken against visitors found to be working after entering the country on tourist or personal visit passes.

“What was emphasised during today’s Cabinet meeting was the prime minister's instruction that firm action be taken against foreign nationals and visitors who abuse social visit passes or visa flexibilities to work illegally,” Fahmi said.

The announcement comes as enforcement actions against such violations have ramped up.

Fahmi disclosed that the Home Ministry had taken action against 54,791 individuals between the start of 2025 and mid-January 2026.

Of these, 51,100 cases were recorded throughout 2025, while a significant 3,691 cases were documented in the first two weeks of January 2026 alone.