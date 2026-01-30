KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 30 — The Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) today announced the appointment of three new coaches to strengthen the national coaching setup, in line with its ongoing efforts to enhance performance and player development at all levels.

BAM Performance Committee chairman Datuk Seri Dr Lee Chong Wei said the strategic move will see Harry Hartono appointed as men’s singles coach, Yeoh Kay Bin named as junior men’s singles coach, while Mohd Zakry Abdul Latif takes on the role of women’s doubles coach.

“We discussed this with Singles Director Kenneth Jonassen, and he submitted a list of coaching candidates, with a focus on continuity for young players.

“Both of us are former players and understand the needs of coaches, and he also provided his views on the most suitable roles for these coaches,” Chong Wei was quoted as saying in BAM’s media statement today.

Harry and Kay Bin will work together in guiding the national men’s singles squad alongside Datuk Tey Seu Bock as head coach, K. Yogendran, Alvin Chew and Goh Giap Chin.

Chong Wei also expressed confidence that the experience and expertise of the three coaches will add significant value to the national training programme and help produce players capable of competing consistently at the international level.

“I also met with Doubles Director Rexy Mainaky, who personally proposed Zakry as one of the candidates,” he added.

In the women’s doubles setup, Zakry will work alongside head coach Rosman Razak, Ching Kai Feng and Amelia Anscelly.

All three coaches will officially assume their duties in February, with Kay Bin reporting for duty on February 3, Harry on February 10 and Zakry on February 20. — Bernama