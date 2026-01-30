PUTRAJAYA, Jan 30 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has full autonomy in its investigation into top Department of Environment (DoE) officials, Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil confirmed today, shutting down any suggestion of Cabinet involvement.

His comments come after the MACC recently detained the DoE's director-general and deputy director-general as part of a major investigation into illegal electronic waste activities.

The probe has also seen the MACC freeze 16 bank accounts containing RM10.2 million.

“From the Cabinet’s perspective, no action has been taken by the Cabinet itself in these cases.

“These actions are entirely the responsibility of enforcement bodies such as the MACC,” Fahmi told reporters at his ministry’s weekly press conference.

He added that the matter was a clear example of the government providing full autonomy to enforcement agencies to act without political interference, a point recently stressed by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Following the prime minister’s recent ultimatum on enforcement failures, Fahmi said the Chief Secretary to the Government has also instructed all ministry secretaries-general to strengthen their internal integrity measures.

He said that this directive is aimed at ensuring proper governance and preventing any incidents that could undermine public confidence in government institutions.