SUBANG JAYA, Jan 31 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim stressed yesterdaythat all parties must play their roles in elevating the country’s tourism sector.

The prime minister said efforts to develop tourism could not be left to the government alone, but required complete participation from the private and public sectors, tourism bodies, companies and the general public.

“That’s why we need to ensure all aspects of our activities, tourism is part of it, (and it) requires everyone’s participation. Our behaviour, our smile, our work, our readiness to create new attractions.

“The government, the public sector, the private sector, tourism bodies, companies, all need to take up their roles positively and (think of) how to do more to elevate our country,” he said when launching Cerita Malaysia Kita in conjunction with Visit Malaysia 2026 at Surf Beach, Sunway Lagoon here today.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, said the country had huge potential with the current encouraging response and economic growth, but there were challenges that needed to be tackled together.

“Countries can progress and be great, but they can also stagnate or decline. Our people have chosen to achieve proud and successful progress,” he said.

The Prime Minister also explained that success could only be achieved through team spirit and mutual support, in addition to reducing disputes and sentiments of hatred based on race and religion.

“It is not a zero-sum game. It is an effort that involves the participation of all and a commitment to ensure every man, woman and child succeeds in this country and is given the necessary support and encouragement,” he said at today’s event, which was jointly organised by Sunway Theme Parks and Westar Group.

The Prime Minister also launched two major initiatives, the Sunway Tiny Toys special collection, which highlights Malaysian daily icons as heritage-inspired souvenirs, and the Malaysian Attraction Passport (MAP) programme, which encourages domestic exploration through interactive experiences across four major family-friendly attractions.

Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing; Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil; and Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong were also present at today’s launch.

A special session was also held at the Bernama Mobile Studio featuring an interview with Sunway Theme Parks chief executive officer Calvin Ho, on strategic views regarding industry developments, innovation, tourism and the country’s direction in facing the future. — Bernama