SHAH ALAM, Jan 30 — The Selangor government is actively carrying out the clearing of pig farms, with only just over 30 farms currently still operating in Kuala Langat compared to the 115 previously reported.

This follows a series of measures to improve livestock management.

State Infrastructure and Agriculture Exco, Datuk Izham Hashim, said that the move is part of a state policy to ensure pig farm management is conducted in a more organised and sustainable manner, in line with public health and environmental standards.

“In the State Executive Council (MMKN) meeting, I presented improvement proposals and all parties agreed. I will also hold another dialogue session soon with the community and Chinese associations to provide a better understanding. We want to manage this industry better for the benefit of all parties,” he told reporters today.

Izham noted that these improvements are essential as unsustainable farming risks causing various issues, including disease outbreaks that ultimately harm the industry itself.

Izham added that the state government has informed the affected farmers of the management policy and emphasised that farming activities cannot continue in certain locations.

However, the state government has provided a reasonable grace period for the gradual and orderly clearing and relocation of the farms.

“This is primarily a relocation process. We are giving them time because there are piglets that are still small and cannot be disposed of immediately; they need to reach the appropriate age first,” he said.

In a separate development, he clarified that the current livestock disease issues in the state involve African Swine Fever (ASF) and not the Nipah Virus.

“The Nipah Virus is no longer present. The cases we are currently facing are ASF, which does not infect humans. It only affects domestic pigs and wild boars,” he added. — Bernama