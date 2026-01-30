GOMBAK, Jan 30 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today criticised the Opposition for spreading what he called “nonsense and lies,” saying he will not entertain repeated demands for explanations to baseless allegations.

His rebuke came after Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin urged Putrajaya to clarify reports that Malaysia had allegedly handed over 5,207 hectares of land to Indonesia.

Speaking to reporters after Friday prayers here, Anwar said the Opposition’s freedom of speech should not be abused to mislead the public with false facts.

“This is the problem with the opposition. They abuse freedom of speech to talk nonsense, spread lies, misuse Islam and the name of Islam, deceive the public, and use false facts,” he said.

Anwar rejected the notion that he was obligated to respond to every baseless accusation, describing such tactics as a form of “political punishment through repeated deceit.”

“This is not the conduct expected of a responsible Opposition in our country. They must be accountable. There is no need to provide any explanation,” he stated firmly.

He warned that engaging in continuous slander could not be justified under the guise of political debate, describing it as a “bad and toxic political culture” that is unacceptable.