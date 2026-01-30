KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 30 — The recent split with Go Pei Kee has not dampened national women’s doubles player Teoh Mei Xing’s determination to continue competing on the international stage.

The 28-year-old insisted she remains physically fit and ready to feature in upcoming tournaments.

As such, Mei Xing will form a temporary partnership with junior player Tan Zhing Hui for two tournaments in Singapore, the Singapore International Challenge 2026 (February 24-March 1) and the Singapore International Series 2026 (March 3-8).

“My new partner is not confirmed yet, but I will play with Zhing Hui since her partner, Gan Min Yee, sustained an injury, and I will stay until her partner recovers,” she told reporters after a training session here today.

Asked about the reason behind the separation with Pei Kee, Mei Xing said the decision was made by the latter.

“It was not good news for me, and I can’t change her mind. Of course, I was shocked and upset, but I respected her decision.

“I don’t think last year’s results were very bad. I think they were still acceptable and could have been improved, but I don’t really know her thoughts,” she said.

Mei Xing-Pei Kee began their partnership in June 2024, climbing to a career-high world ranking of 18, with their lone title coming at the Malaysia Super 100 in 2024. — Bernama