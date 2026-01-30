KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 30 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has been given court clearance to remand the director-general, deputy director-general, and an assistant officer in the Department of Environment (DOE) for seven days over alleged corruption in e-waste management.

Another member of the public was remanded for three days in connection with the same probe, national news agency Bernama reported today.

The remand orders were issued by Putrajaya Magistrate Ezrene Zakariah following a MACC application this morning.

The four, dressed in orange detention uniforms and handcuffed, arrived at the courthouse at 9.30am under MACC escort.

The two senior officers were reportedly detained yesterday evening after giving statements at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya.

MACC is investigating alleged abuse of power and corruption linked to e-waste management over the past few years.

MACC chief Tan Sri Azam Baki confirmed the arrests, saying the probe is being conducted thoroughly and professionally under current law.

He stressed that the commission will take action against anyone involved in corruption, regardless of rank.

The case is being investigated under the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009.