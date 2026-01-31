IPOH, Jan 31 —A 63-year-old woman is in critical condition following a gas cylinder explosion at a two-storey house in Taman Kledang Emas, here, early yesterday morning.

Ipoh district police chief ACP Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad said police received an emergency call regarding the incident at 4.57 am.

“One of the victim’s daughters said she had smelled a strong gas odour and suspected something might be wrong, prompting her to wake her mother and younger sister to leave the house to avoid any untoward incident.

“As they were about to leave, the victim went to the kitchen and tried to close the gas cylinder valve. Suddenly, an explosion occurred, causing burns to her face and entire body,” he said in a statement tonight.

Abang Zainal Abidin said both of the victim’s daughters were unharmed, while her husband was not at home when the incident happened.

The victim is now receiving treatment at Hospital Raja Permaisuri Bainun’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU) here. — Bernama