JOHOR BAHRU, Jan 30 — An incident of extreme indecent behaviour allegedly committed by a male student against a female student is believed to have sparked a viral fight involving three individuals in front of a school in Larkin here yesterday.

Johor Bahru Selatan district police chief ACP Raub Selamat said the altercation occurred at about 2.30 pm and involved two 17-year-old male students and the 20-year-old unemployed brother of one of them.

He said a police report was lodged at 7.13 pm on the same day by one of the students, who alleged that he was assaulted by the two individuals. The case is being investigated under Section 323 of the Penal Code.

“Initial investigations also found that the incident occurred following an earlier case in which a 13-year-old female student was harassed in an extremely indecent manner involving the complainant on Jan 28 at about 2 pm,” he said in a statement.

Raub said police also received a report yesterday at 5.43 pm from the female student, and the case is being investigated under Section 509 of the Penal Code.

Members of the public with any information related to the incident are urged to contact the Johor Bahru Selatan district police headquarters at 07-2182323 to assist in investigations.

He also advised the public not to circulate the viral video on social media to avoid misunderstandings or speculation that could affect social harmony.

A video went viral yesterday showing a student who was on a motorcycle being assaulted by two men outside a school compound. — Bernama