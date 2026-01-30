KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 30 — The recent spate of prosecutions against four senior Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) officers within a fortnight demonstrates that no one is above the law, even at the highest echelons of command, when it comes to corruption and abuse of power.

At the heart of the charges are allegations of systemic misconduct in military procurement and welfare fund management, specifically implicating contracts issued by the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) and funds from the Armed Forces Welfare Fund (TKAT).

The first case was brought against former Army Chief Tan Sri Muhammad Hafizuddeain Jantan on Jan 22.

He and his wife, Salwani Anuar @ Kamaruddin, faced separate charges in the Sessions Courts here for money laundering involving more than RM2.19 million.

Muhammad Hafizuddeain, 58, pleaded not guilty to four charges totalling over RM2.12 million, while Salwani, 27, denied four similar charges involving RM77,000.

He is the first serving Chief of Army to face money laundering charges related to Malaysian Army procurement tenders.

Former Army Chief Tan Sri Muhammad Hafizuddeain Jantan has applied for early retirement from the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF), effective January 1, 2026. — Bernama pic

The following day, on Jan 23, Muhammad Hafizuddeain faced another hearing at the Shah Alam Sessions Court to answer two charges of receiving RM145,000 in proceeds from unlawful activities.

Separately on the same day, former Chief of Defence Force Tan Sri Mohd Nizam Jaffar, 59, pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court here to four counts of using his position for gratification, receiving RM752,481.90, and one count of criminal breach of trust involving RM3 million.

Former Chief of Defence Force Gen Tan Sri Mohd Nizam Jaffar is accused of four counts of using his position for gratification, receiving RM752,481.90, and one count of criminal breach of trust involving RM3 million. — Picture via Facebook/pagemkatm

The series of prosecutions resumed on Jan 26, when Salwani was charged at the Kuala Terengganu Sessions Court with receiving RM5,000, also alleged to be proceeds from unlawful activities.

Following a brief respite, former Defence Intelligence director-general Datuk Mohd Razali Alias, 60, entered the fray as the next defendant yesterday.

He faced three charges at the Sessions Court here of accepting bribes totalling US$20,000 (RM78,760) and a further RM64,600 for purchasing overseas flight tickets for his wife.

Former Defence Intelligence director-general Datuk Mohd Razali Alias (left), 60, faces three charges of accepting bribes totalling US$20,000 (RM78,760) and a further RM64,600 for purchasing overseas flight tickets for his wife. — Picture from X/Khaled Nordin

This was swiftly followed by today’s case involving Joint Forces Headquarters chief of staff Major General Datuk Mohamed Fauzi Kamis, 56.

He was brought before the Sessions Court here on a single charge of criminal breach of trust involving RM5 million from TKAT funds.

The cases stem from a sweeping Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) investigation launched on Oct 7, 2025.

Joint Forces Headquarters chief of staff Major-General Datuk Mohamed Fauzi Kamis, 56, was charged on January 30, 2026, with criminal breach of trust involving RM5 million from the Armed Forces Welfare Fund. — Bernama pic

The inquiry led to the arrest of 23 individuals, including two senior and four high-ranking MAF officers, over allegations of corruption and abuse of power concerning defence procurement and public funds.

MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki emphasised the sensitivity of the investigation, noting it concerns high-ranking officers and significant public interest, specifically allegations of corruption in TKAT and Mindef procurement.

The matter has also garnered the attention of the King, His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, who declared that corruption must be combatted without legal impunity, regardless of rank.

“I have said before that I came to Kuala Lumpur to hunt for corrupt individuals, and it seems I have found them. I am profoundly disappointed that corruption has reached the highest levels of the Malaysian Armed Forces,” said His Majesty.

Separately, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim reaffirmed the government’s zero-tolerance stance on corruption to ensure the prudent use of public funds, stressing that there will be no compromise, be it for allies or adversaries. — Bernama