GOMBAK, Jan 30 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today extended his warning about enforcement failures to local councils, saying that weaknesses at the municipal level were undermining governance and public cleanliness.

His comments follow an ultimatum he issued on Wednesday to the heads of federal enforcement agencies, telling them to either take decisive action against financial crime or step aside.

Speaking to reporters after Friday prayers here today, Anwar said the problem of weak enforcement was not confined to federal agencies but was also evident at the state and local authority levels.

He cited poor cleanliness standards, a failure to regulate illegal roadside stalls, and illegal foreign worker access as key examples of ineffective implementation on the ground.

“The Cabinet meeting earlier today discussed enforcement issues. While I am aware that several actions have already been taken, we must not be easily satisfied,” he told reporters after performing Friday prayers at Masjid Ar-Rahimah, Taman Greenwood here.

Anwar said it was imperative that laws were strictly enforced at every level, from the federal government down to local authorities, as shortcomings were present at each stage.

“I have directed that the actions announced a few days ago be continued until they produce clear and positive results, both for the people and for the country,” he added, referring to his earlier directive to federal agencies.

Anwar reiterated that reform efforts must begin from the top down, with senior officials, including ministers, being monitored more closely to ensure accountability.

“Decay often begins at the top. That is why enforcement at the highest levels must be strengthened,” he said.